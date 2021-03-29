Kerala Assembly elections | Suresh Gopi’s statement reveals CoLeBi alliance in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

KANNUR

29 March 2021 13:35 IST

BJP candidate Suresh Gopi had said that the IUML candidate Khader should win in Guruvayur and the LDF candidate Shamseer should be defeated in Thalassery

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have struck a deal among themselves, and BJP candidate Suresh Gopi’s statement makes it clear.

Mr. Gopi had said that IUML candidate K.N.A. Khader should win in Guruvayur and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate A.N. Shamseer should be defeated in Thalassery.

It only revealed a deal among the BJP, the Congress, the IUML and the UDF, Mr. Vijayan said while addressing a press conference in Kannur on March 29.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the League, the Congress or the UDF should not consider that the BJP’s open statement for IUML candidate’s win would benefit them.

Recalling that BJP leader O. Rajagopal had earlier said that there were such moves locally and that their party was benefiting from them, Mr. Vijayan said that when a deal was struck, the BJP ensured its advantage. Nemom was a proof of that, he added.

The IUML, the Congress and the UDF had accepted the agreement that the BJP would help them win the constituency where they had a good vote share. This revealed that help in Guruvayur, Thalassery and Devikulam constituencies, where the BJP had rejected its candidature, would be in other constituencies as well.

He said the deal between them was revealed much earlier, when the government in the Kerala Legislative Assembly passed a resolution ensuring that the State would not implement the Citizenship Law Amendment.

The Congress did not accept the government’s stand to be together to agitate against the amendment of the citizenship law. The UDF remained silent even when the Central government took a wrong stand towards Kerala.

“The motive behind their mutual understanding is to subvert the achievements of Kerala. The League and the Congress are getting ready to go to extremes to get a few votes,” he said. This was the broadest form of the old ‘CoLeBi’ (short for Congress-League-BJP ) alliance‌, he charged.

While the Centre was trying to destabilise the country by using Central agencies, the Congress and the UDF were encouraging it

To a question that Jose K. Mani had said that there should be a check on the existence of ‘love jihad’ in Kerala, the Chief Minister said that he did not hear about it and the media should ask Mr. Mani about this.

When the Sabarimala issue was raised Mr. Vijayan said the media was working hard to create unnecessary controversy.