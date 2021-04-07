G. Sukumaran Nair is anold Congressman: M.M. Mani

IDUKKI

‘Sabarimala issue did not have an impact on the election’

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has come down heavily on the Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair saying that the latter was a known Congressman.

Talking to media persons at Ramakkalmedu on Wednesday, Mr Mani said he did not think that the entire Nair community would take a decision in accordance with what Sukumaran Nair had said.

Mr. Mani said Mr. Sukumaran Nair had a special interest in the Congress.

Mr Mani said that the Sabarimala issue brought by the Opposition did not have an impact in the election and the LDF (Left Democratic Front) would come back to power. He said that the LDF votes had been polled and the low voting percentage would affect the United Democratic Front (UDF)

Mr Mani said God was with the LDF which gave food and treatment to the poor when the pandemic hit.

He said the charge of dual voting in Idukki was a childish one.