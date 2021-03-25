Amit Shah holds roadshow in Thripunithura

Kochi

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers gathered in Thripunithura on Wednesday to join party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his roadshow held in the constituency.

Mr. Shah began his whirlwind election campaign in the State by attending the event. The BJP leader travelled in a specially designed vehicle from Kizhakkekotta Junction to the Poornathrayeesa temple premises as part of the roadshow and greeted voters and workers who gathered in good numbers.

Scores of women party workers too joined the roadshow, which began late by nearly one hour.

Party workers enthusiastically joined the event by waving the party flag and holding placards with the pictures of Mr. Shah and K.S. Radhakrishnan, the BJP candidate in the constituency. The BJP leader also gave short interviews to television channels during the roadshow.

Party district president S. Jayakrishnan and party general secretary George Kurian accompanied Mr. Shah, who arrived in Kochi on Tuesday night. After the roadshow, Mr. Shah left for Kanjirappally by helicopter. He also attended a few other meetings in the State before leaving for Tamil Nadu.