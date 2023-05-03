Modi to undertake a mega 8-hour roadshow covering 36.6 km in Bengaluru on May 6

May 03, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a mega roadshow titled “Karnataka Yatre” in Bengaluru on May 6, covering 36.6 km in eight hours. The roadshow will cover 17 Assembly constituencies of the total 28 in Bengaluru city.

Disclosing this to media persons in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan said the Prime Minister would cover 10.1 km from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another 26.5 km from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on that day. According to him, the party is expecting a turnout of over 10 lakh people for the mega road show.

‘No inconvenience’

Mr. Mohan maintained that measures had been taken to ensure that the general public was not put to inconvenience by discussing with police and other authorities concerned.

The roadshow that begins from Suranjan Das Road near HAL will pass through Mahadevapura, K.R. Puram, C.V. Raman Nagar, Shanthinagar and Shivajinagar Assembly constituencies till 1 p.m.

In the evening, the roadshow would cover Bengaluru South, Bommanahalli, Jayanagar, Padmanabhanagar, Basavanagudi, Chickpet, Chamarajpet, Gandhinagar, Vijayanagar, Govindarajanagar, Rajajinagar, Mahalaxmi Layout and Malleswhwaram constituencies, he said.

According to the original schedule, the Prime Minister was to take out the roadshow in Bengaluru central area on May 7. However, the schedule was revised.

It is being said that a mega roadshow was preferred as the party strategists felt that roadshows were becoming more effective because of proximity to voters.

Mr. Mohan said people from across the State would participate in the proposed roadshow, which is the first of its kind in terms of its coverage. He said the Prime Minister was holding the roadshow mainly to thank the people of Karnataka for their trust in him for the last nine years.

‘Festive occasion’

Speaking on the occasion, BJP BJP Yuva Morcha National President and MP Tejaswi Surya said it was a festive occasion as the Prime Minister was coming near the doorsteps of people of Bengaluru.

He said the Modi government had contributed to the development of Bengaluru by providing clearances for works related to the suburban train, Satellite Ring Road, the extension of the metro rail network, giving 1,500 electrical buses, the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport, encouraging start-ups and unicorns, construction of 40,000 houses under the PM Awas Yojana among others.