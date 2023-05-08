Karnataka elections: Don’t be carried away by communal agenda used to mask maladministration, says Priyanka Gandhi

May 08, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - Mangaluru/Bengaluru

The Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, M. Mallikarjun Kharge, and others, held roadshows and addressed rallies in various parts of the State, as the political campaigning reached its crescendo on Sunday ahead of the May 10 elections.

Speaking at Mulky on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Ms. Gandhi urged people not to be carried away by communally sensitive issues raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mask its alleged maladministration in Karnataka.

She said she was surprised to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak at the same place two days ago about terrorism and national security. “I do not say these issues are not important. These issues are close to the hearts of people,” she said, adding that at the time of elections, voting is based on issues that people are immediately concerned with, such as livelihood and administration.

People, she said, were concerned about the ‘40% commission’ allegation made by the contractors’ association, religious heads, and educational institution representatives. This corruption charge has caused a severe dent to the image of Karnataka, she said.

People were also concerned over inflation, which has increased manifold in the last four years. The domestic gas cylinder is priced ₹1,100. The prices of dal, vegetables, diesel, and petrol have also increased. Unemployment too was a concern. In Karnataka, in the last three years, employment has reduced and over 2.5 lakh government posts were vacant, she said.

“Parties think they can avoid issues of corruption, unemployment, and inflation by raising communally sensitive issues that raise the emotions of people. They seek votes on these emotional issues and win elections, and not work on issues that matter. This practice should be ended,” she said.

In Bengaluru, she visited Mahadevapura and Bengaluru South constituencies later in the day.

On threat to Kharge

Mr. Gandhi participated in rallies at Shivajinagar and Anekal. Speaking at Anekal, he expressed surprise over why Mr. Modi had not spoken about threats made to Mr. Kharge, allegedly by the BJP party candidate in Kalaburagi, even as he accused the Congress of encouraging terrorism. “I have lost two members of my family to acts of terrorism. Do you want to teach about terrorism? You owe an answer on your party man threatening Mr. Kharge,” he said.

Mr. Kharge, speaking at Kamalapur, said he would not be cowed down by any threats. He said, “MPs elected from this region don’t have the freedom to put their demands before Modiji. Everything is centralised. Modiji does not even speak with them. They watch Modiji from a distance like Doordarshan. Those who have power don’t have the capacity to speak and those who can speak don’t have the power. Then how will Karnataka witness any progress?”