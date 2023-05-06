ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: Discharge counting duty with utmost caution and without any mistake, says General Poll Observer for Udupi and Kaup constituencies

May 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

‘Personnel should not get confused, become hasty and come under pressure during this process of electing a public representative and give out accurate results with utmost responsibility’

The Hindu Bureau

General Poll Observer for Udupi and Kaup Assembly constituencies Tukaram Haribhau Munde addressing officers and personnel deputed to polling counters at Manipal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

General Poll Observer for Udupi and Kaup Assembly constituencies Tukaram Haribhau Munde on Saturday urged polling personnel deputed at counting stations to discharge their duties during counting with utmost caution and without giving room to any mistakes.

Addressing a training session for officers and personnel deputed to counting centres at Rajatadri, the district office complex in Manipal, Udupi, Mr. Mundhe said counting was the final and the most important phase of the election process.

Personnel should not get confused, become hasty and come under pressure during this process of electing a public representative and give out accurate results with utmost responsibility.

He said every election and counting process was different and urged the personnel to do their duty without objections from candidates and their polling agents.

Directions by the Election Commission of India should be followed without any lapse, he said, asking the personnel to get their doubts clarified during the training session itself.

Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer M. Kurma Rao said the personnel should be present at their designated counting centres on time.

They should inform the counting details at every stage to the candidates and their agents so that the exact results could be declared at an appropriate time. Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, were prohibited inside counting centres.

General Observers for Byndoor and Kundapura constituencies, Annavi Dinesh Kumar, Karkala constituency, Andhra Vamshi, Additional DC Veena, probationary IAS officer Yatish, Master Trainer Ashok Kamath and others were present.

