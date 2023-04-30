I am fine being a snake garland around the necks of people who are like Lord Shiva to me: Modi 

April 30, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - BENGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi again chose to respond to the Congress’ jibe of a poisonous snake by saying that a snake is the garland around the neck of Lord Shiva and that he was okay with being the snake around the necks of the people of the country who were like Lord Shiva for him.

“The main issue for the Karnataka polls for the Congress is a poisonous snake. They are comparing me to the snake and seeking votes from people. But a snake is the garland on Bhagwan Shankar’s neck. For me people of the country are like Lord Shiva. Hence I accept being a snake on the neck of people of the country who are like Lord Shiva for me,” the Prime Minister remarked, while addressing a public meeting in Kolar as part of the campaign for the ruling BJP for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

“But I know the people of Karnataka will give a fitting reply to the Congress through their votes for making such remarks against me. The anger of the people of Karnataka, which is the land of saints and cultural heritage, will show up in the ballot box on May 10,” he said.

It may be noted that AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge had described Mr. Modi as a poisonous snake recently, triggering a controversy.

Mr. Modi tried to turn the tables on the Congress that has been accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of demanding 40% commission from contractors for clearing their bills.

The Prime Minister remarked that the main identity of the Congress was being a dispensation of 85% commission. “It is not me who is making such an allegation. This was admitted by a tall leader and the then Prime Minister from the Congress. The leader used to say proudly that if he sends ₹1 from Delhi, only 15 paise would reach the ground,” the Prime Minister said and remarked that it was an indication that the Congress was getting 85% commission.

“But now, whatever money is sent by BJP government at the Centre, it reaches the beneficiaries 100%. In fact, we sent ₹29 lakh crore in the last nine years to beneficiaries’ accounts through direct transfer benefit. If there was the Congress dispensation believing in 85% commission, then ₹24 lakh crore from this would not have reached beneficiaries,” he alleged, and urged people to imagine how much money could have been stored by the Congress leaders in their wallets.

Launching a tirade against the Congress, he alleged: “The Congress cannot act against corruption. It cannot take up any scheme that does not have any scam. Even now several Congress leaders, including those from its first family, are out on bail with respect to corruption cases”.

“The Congress is facing difficulties as we have launched a crusade against corruption. Hence they are threatening and saying that We are digging Modi’s grave,” he said.

Speaking in Channapatna, he said, “I have completed a century of Mann Ki Bath today. But the Congress leaders are competing with each other to complete a century of abuses against me”.