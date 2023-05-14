Flyovers, Namma Metro to Tumakuru, tunnel roads in CBD: How many manifesto promises will Congress fulfill?

May 14, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

After receiving a clear mandate from the people to form a government in Karnataka, national president of the Congress M. Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing the media on Saturday, said that the future government will start implementing the promises made in the manifesto from the first Cabinet meeting itself.

In the manifesto, released prior to the elections, the party had many big promises for Bengalurureans. Prominent among the assurances are bringing a comprehensive legislation for the management of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). If one goes by the manifesto, the BBMP will play a larger role in the coming days, including providing services related to water supply, transport, housing, power, and others.

Is the party planning to bring the BWSSB, the BMTC, and other agencies under the BBMP? The answer will be known only after the government introduces a Bill in the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other promises include creating a mega Bengaluru region with infrastructure and administrative connection with cities like Kolar, Chickballapur, Doddaballapur, Tumakuru, Ramangara, and Kankapura.

The manifesto mentions about implementing controversial elevated flyovers to ease the traffic. This project was proposed by successive governments, but opposition from various quarters resulted in it remaining on paper.

Impetus to implement the pending metro projects (phase II and phase II A&B) within three years coming to power and completing phase III and IV in the next five years are also mentioned.

One of the highlights of the manifesto is extending Namma Metro to the Vasantha Narasapura industrial hub in Tumakuru.

The manifesto mentions some fancy projects that include building tunnel roads in CBD areas under the PPP model. Only time will tell if its a feasible option.

Other highlights of the manifesto include rejuvenating the Vrushabhavathi, a separate authority for parks and recreation spaces, integration of various modes of transport such as metro, suburban rail, and other transport systems named after Puttanna Chetty, opening of a mini theater, museum of freedom fighters, and others.

Another bitter bone of contention - the Congress’ ambitious project, the Indira Canteens - also finds a mention for revival.

To decongest traffic, 5,000 new electric buses will be added into the fleet of the BMTC. The Congress had also announced in its manifesto that the “Bhagidari” scheme will be launched in the city in which development initiatives will be discussed with RWA in every ward.