April 26, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said that the people of Karnataka will not forgive the BJP and the Basavaraj Bommai government for ‘unpardonable sins’ in the name of reservation to Lingayats, Vokkaligas, and SCs/STs.

Addressing mediapersons in Mysuru on April 26, Congress leaders claimed that the ‘40% commission government’ will be relegated to just 40 seats in the Assembly elections because of alleged ‘injustices’. According to the party, ‘The BJP and the Bommai government have betrayed the people on reservations’.

Mr Surjewala and Mr Shivakumar released a statement: “It’s an unforgivable sin the BJP government has committed by staying its own reservation order (dated March 27, 2023) by way of a statement made before the Supreme Court of India on April 25, 2023 through the Solicitor General of India. The BJP’s betrayal on reservation has been exposed as the Bommai government did not file an affidavit in the Supreme Court. This proves its intent and the fake credit it wants to take on reservation, which has been reverted back to the original reservation order dated March 30, 2002.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Explained | Why and how was 4% reservation for Muslims under OBC category scrapped in Karnataka?

Mr Surjewala told mediapersons, “What the Congress has always said has come true. The Bommai and Modi governments have done a double engine ‘ droha’ (treachery). Lingayats, Vokkaligas, SCs and STs, OBCs and minorities have been misled in the name of reservation.”

BJP hoodwinking people of Karnataka on reservations

Mr Shivakumar accused the Bommai government of ‘vote bank politics’ and claiming fake credit without giving reservation to anyone. “The BJP leaders are hoodwinking the people of Karnataka on reservations. The communities are not seeking charity, but demanding their right on quota,” he said while criticising the ruling party for withdrawing quota for minorities.

Increase quota ceiling

Mr Shivakumar asked why the 50% ceiling on reservation was not increased in Karnataka, as was done in Tamil Nadu, to meet the reservation demands.

“We will do justice to all ,” he told reporters on the party’s stand on reservation.

Census report, socio-economic survey

Mr Surjewala said the ceiling on reservation will be increased, taking everyone into confidence, if the Congress is voted to power. “First, the caste census report will be released. A socio-economic survey will be carried out as part of the work on increasing the ceiling. We shall build a consensus on the long-standing demand on quota by reaching out to all communities and parties,” he promised.

He asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will apologise to SCs/STs, Lingayats, Vokkaligas and OBCs for the ‘betrayal by the BJP government in the State in the name of reservation’.

Mr Surjewala also accused the BJP government of unjustifiably targeting minority reservation to polarise voters.

Questions for BJP government in Karnataka

Mr Surjewala questioned the Bommai government for not defending reservation in the Supreme Court.

“Why was an affidavit not filed in the court in the reservation case?

“Why was the law on increased reservation for SCs/STs not put in the ninth schedule of the Constitution by the Central Government?

“Why are you refusing to increase the 50% ceiling of reservation to meet the aspirations of the SC/STs, OBCs, Lingayats and Vokkaligas?”

He said the clear outcome of the Bommai government’s move on reservation is that everyone is defrauded, and no one gets any reservation. “The increased SC/ST reservation had already been rejected by the Modi government on March 14,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT