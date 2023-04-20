ADVERTISEMENT

Baburao Chinchansur files nomination papers through his wife in Gurmitkal constituency

April 20, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Yadgir

The former Minister is taking treatment in a hospital in Kalaburagi for the injuries he suffered in a road accident last week

The Hindu Bureau

Baburao Chinchansur’s wife Amareshwari submitting the nomination papers of her husband in Gurmitkal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress leader and the former Minister Baburao Chinchansur filed his nomination papers in Gurmitkal through his wife Amareshwari as he is taking treatment in a hospital in Kalaburagi for the injuries he suffered in a road accident last week.

The other candidates who filed nomination papers on Thursday are:

In Shorapur, Shravankumar from Janata Dal(S), Ashok, Venkatappa Naik and Shashikumar, all as Independent.

In Shahapur, Gurulingappagouda from Janata Dal(S), Ameenraddi from the BJP, Mohammad Jilani, Honnayya, Haji Mohammad Hussain, all as Independent, Prakash from Karnataka Rashtra Samithi and Chandrashekhar from Aam Aadmi Party.

In Gurmitkal, Sharanagouda Naganagouda and Nagangouda both from Janata Dal(S), Janashekhar and Vasudevrao both from BSP and Chandrashekhar as Independent.

And, in Yadgir, Channareddy Patil from Congress, Ramzan Bi from All India Ulma Congress, Basavaraj from BSP, Venkatareddy Patil, Hanumanth, Durugappa and Mahantesh all as Independent.

