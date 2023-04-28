ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah on election campaign in Udupi and Mangaluru today

April 28, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will tour Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Saturday, April 29, to attend Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll campaign.

According to BJP sources, Mr. Shah would arrive Udupi at 2.20 pm after attending the campaign in Madikeri. He would address a public meeting at Green Valley Ground at Katpady near Udupi in Kaup Assembly constituency at 2.30 p.m. before flying to Siddapura in Kundapura taluk under Byndoor Assembly constituency.

Mr. Shah would participate in a road show in Siddapura town and address a public meeting from 4 p.m. to 4.45 pm and leave for Mangaluru. The Home Minister would participate in the road show from Town Hall to Nava Bharath Circle in Mangaluru from 5.40 p.m. and would fly to New Delhi in the night.

