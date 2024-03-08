It would be privilege to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

March 08, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is among the Ministers in the Modi government that are being speculated for contesting upcoming general elections, said he is ready to take the electoral plunge, but it is for the party to decide on the issue.

Mr. Goyal, who holds the Commerce and Industry, Textiles, and Food and Consumer Affairs Ministries, is a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra. He is a three-time member of the Upper House. He is the son of former BJP treasurer Ved Prakash Goyal and if nominated, this will be his first Lok Sabha contest.

‘A matter of pride and privilege’

In an interview with PTI, he said it would be a privilege to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but a decision in this regard has to be taken by the BJP party leadership. On whether he would like to contest the elections from Maharashtra, he said it would depend upon the party. "Of course, I am very excited, I am looking forward to a decision being made by the party leaders and I do hope that I (will) get an opportunity to contest. It will be my privilege," he said.

When asked if he would prefer to contest from Maharashtra, Mr. Goyal said: "Party leaders take these decisions and we are all karyakartas (workers) of the party. For us whatever work, whatever constituency, the party gives us, it will be a matter of pride and privilege for being given the opportunity to contest".