BJP releases manifesto for Himachal polls; implementation of UCC, 8 lakh employment opportunities among 11 commitments 

BJP national president J.P. Nadda during a roadshow in Shimla on November 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Sunday released the party's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls with 11 commitments. The election in the State is scheduled to take place on November 12, 2022.

The party promised that if the BJP forms the next government, Uniform Civil Code will be implemented. BJP national president J.P Nadda said a committe will be set up for Uniform Civil Code and based on the committee report it will be implemented.

Mr. Nadda said five new medical colleges will be opened to improve health infrastructure in the State. The BJP also promised to remove all type of discrepancies in remuneration of government employees.

The BJP will provide around eight lakh employment opportunities in a phased manner, Mr. Nadda said.

“The 11 commitments shall bring uniformity in society and empower farmers-horticulturist and the youth, besides it will give justice to employees,” the BJP president added.

“A start up scheme for the youth will be started for which a corpus of ₹900 crore will be created,” he said. “The number of mobile clinics will be doubled in all Assembly constituencies,” Mr. Nadda added.

Mr. Nadda also said that the BJP will ensure 33% reservation for women in government jobs.

The party had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto.

The BJP is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)