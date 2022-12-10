The methodology for the CSDS-Lokniti post-election survey

December 10, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 02:56 am IST

BJP supporters celebrate the party’s victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY R.V.

The findings presented here are from the post-poll study 2022 conducted in Gujarat by the Lokniti programme of the CSDS, Delhi. The survey was conducted between December 2 and December 7, 2022. A total of 4,558 voters spread across 180 polling stations in randomly selected 45 Assembly constituencies were interviewed for the survey. The field work was coordinated by Bhanu Parmar and supervised by V.C. Talpada in Gujarat.

The sampling design adopted was multi-stage systematic random sampling (SRS). The Assembly constituencies were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Thereafter, four polling stations within each of the sampled Assembly constituencies were selected using the SRS method. In each polling station, 40 voters were randomly sampled from the electoral roll using the SRS method. The interviews were conducted face-to-face at electors’ homes by specially trained field investigators. The questionnaire for the survey was translated into Gujarati. Each interview took between 15-20 minutes to be completed.

Though the sample is relatively small, it is truly representative of the social composition of the voters of Gujarat. In order to make correction for under-representation of any social groups, weights have been applied. The Lokniti team which coordinated and analysed the data comprises Vibha Attri, Jyoti Mishra, Himanshu Kapoor, Rishikesh Yadav, Himanshu Bhattacharya and Dhananjay Kumar Singh. The Gujarat Governance Study was directed by Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar and Sandeep Shastri.

