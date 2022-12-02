Gujarat Assembly polls | Congress absorbed slave mentality by working with British before Independence, say PM Modi

December 02, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Ahmedabad

The Congress's "policy" of inciting one community, caste or religion against another weakened Gujarat, Mr. Modi said.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Sojitra in Anand district, on December 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 2, 2022 accused the Congress of disowning Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and said it absorbed "slave mentality" after working with the British prior to Independence.

He was speaking at a campaign rally at Sojitra town in Gujarat's Anand district where voting will take place in the second phase of the state Assembly elections on December 5.

"The Congress has a problem not only with Sardar Patel, but also with the unity of India, because their politics is based on the policy of divide and rule while Patel believed in uniting everyone. Due to this stark difference, Congress never considered Sardar Patel as their own," the Prime Minister said.

The Congress's "policy" of inciting one community, caste or religion against another weakened Gujarat, Mr. Modi said.

"Congress people had worked with the British for several years (ahead of Independence). As a result, the party absorbed all the bad habits of British, such as this policy of divide and rule and the slave mentality," he added.

The Opposition party's leaders avoid visiting the Statue of Unity, Patel's statue and memorial in Narmada district, he alleged.

"Just because the statue has been built by Modi, Patel became untouchable for you? I am sure that people of Anand district will punish Congress for insulting Sardar Patel," the Prime Minister added.

