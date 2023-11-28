Congress meets EC, reiterates its plaint against PM, Shah on code violation

November 28, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

A Congress delegation on November 28 met the Election Commission (EC) to complain about three major issues, including reiterating one of its earlier complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The delegation brought to the attention of the EC to alleged attempts at “tampering of postal ballots” by the District Electoral Officer in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh and sought immediate action against the officials concerned.

And ahead of the November 30 poll in Telangana, the party urged the commission to ensure that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) does not circumvent the restriction on campaigning during the ‘silence period’ through surrogate means.

The Congress delegation comprised senior leader and CWC member Abhishek Singhvi, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, among others. Congress treasurer Ajay Maken and senior leader Dr. Ajoy Kumar joined the meeting virtually.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Mr. Singhvi said the complaint against Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah was given as far back as November 24.

“The first ...the Hon’ble Prime Minister talking in idiom and calling the Opposition leaders Murkhon ka Sardar [Leader of fools]. The second is the one which involves the Home Minister in which he has ascribed the ‘Rahu-Ketu’ syndrome to the leaders of the Congress party,” Mr. Singhvi said.

Shocking evidence

Regarding alleged tampering of postal ballots in Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Singhvi said the Congress had shocking but incontrovertible evidence on video that “shows the District Election Officer tampering with postal ballots”. “We raised the issue directly with the Election Commission as to who will guard the guardians? Who will guard the guardians, who will police the guardians?” asked Mr. Singhvi, adding that the video had been submitted to the EC.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath too had posted the video on his X handle and questioned the neutrality of the officials despite working under the EC.

In Telangana, expressing apprehension of the sanctity of the silence period, Mr. Singhvi said, “We have clear information that the cadre of the BRS have been asked to fan out wearing pink shirts and using pink sarees, pink T-shirts... clear attempt to propagate and canvas on the BRS logo, symbol, and colour.”

