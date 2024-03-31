ADVERTISEMENT

Cars pelted with stones during election meeting of BJP candidate Sanjeev Balyan in Muzaffarnagar

March 31, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - Muzaffarnagar (UP)

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat said a search is on to nab the attackers

PTI

A file photo of Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Some people pelted stones and damaged several cars during an election rally in support of the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate and Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan in Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar district, police said on March 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Balyan was addressing an election meeting when the cars parked in the vicinity were damaged.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat said the election rally of Mr. Balyan was underway in Madhkarimpur village on the night of March 30 when some unruly elements threw stones at several vehicles, breaking their window panes. The attackers also raised slogans, Mr. Prajapat said, adding that a search is on to nab the accused and additional police force has been deployed in the village.

The BJP's district unit president Sudhir Saini has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those involved.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Balyan is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Muzaffarnagar parliamentary constituency, voting for which will be held in the first phase on April 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US