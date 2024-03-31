Cars pelted with stones during election meeting of BJP candidate Sanjeev Balyan in Muzaffarnagar

March 31, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - Muzaffarnagar (UP)

Some people pelted stones and damaged several cars during an election rally in support of the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate and Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan in Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar district, police said on March 31.

Mr. Balyan was addressing an election meeting when the cars parked in the vicinity were damaged.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat said the election rally of Mr. Balyan was underway in Madhkarimpur village on the night of March 30 when some unruly elements threw stones at several vehicles, breaking their window panes. The attackers also raised slogans, Mr. Prajapat said, adding that a search is on to nab the accused and additional police force has been deployed in the village.

The BJP's district unit president Sudhir Saini has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those involved.

Mr. Balyan is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Muzaffarnagar parliamentary constituency, voting for which will be held in the first phase on April 19.

