Congress perks up city to welcome Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during electioneering at Venjaranmoodu on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram

31 March 2021 00:39 IST

Road from Poojappura to Killipalam was done up in party paraphernalia

Flex boards announcing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s date with the city lined the road all the way from Poojappura to Killipalam.

Campaign vehicles making announcements blared her imminent arrival at Poojappura to campaign with Congress candidate from Nemom K. Muraleedharan in a road show in the run-up to the April 6 Assembly election. Congress flags hung from posts and fences, police personnel were on duty in anticipation of the VIP visit, and Congress workers could be seen putting up paraphernalia.

Ms. Gandhi was originally scheduled to reach the Poojappura grounds by helicopter from Kattakada after addressing voters there. She was to take out a road show from Poojappura to Poonthura, but by Tuesday forenoon, the plan had changed to include a visit to the Attukal Bhagavathy temple along with Mr. Muraleedharan and Veena Nair, Congress candidate in the Vattiyurkavu Assembly segment.

The Congress poll machinery was in full swing to drum up support for the party candidates by underlining Ms. Gandhi’s political legacy and her family’s contributions to the country.

Temple visit

At Attukal, a vehicle was fitted up to act as a makeshift stage complete with a lectern, and mic testing was on. There was no crowd to speak of, but a few Congress workers milled about. More than half an hour later, there was no sign of Ms. Gandhi or the Congress candidates. Snatches of conversations overheard revealed the reason. Ms. Gandhi was running late. Her meetings at Venjaramoodu and Kattakada would delay her arrival.

Finally, she entered the city not by helicopter but by road. It was after 8.30 p.m. that she reached the Attukal temple. Mr. Muraleedharan and Ms. Veena Nair were present to receive the Congress general secretary along with a huge crowd that jostled to get a glimpse of their leader. Ms. Gandhi then offered prayers at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple before heading for the last leg of the day’s campaign in coastal Poonthura.