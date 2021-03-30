₹2.48 crore cash, 4 kg gold seized in city

CHENNAI

30 March 2021 01:19 IST

₹1.62 crore found in car in Royapettah

Election flying squads and static surveillance teams, in association with the city police, seized ₹2.48 crore unaccounted cash from four places on Monday.

On the orders of Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, the police personnel, along with the flying squads and static surveillance teams, have been conducting vehicle checks round the clock in the city limits.

A special team, led by inspector Charles of the Royapettah police station, intercepted a car on Dr. Besant Road and seized ₹1.62 crore from the car.

The cash and the carriers, along with the driver, were handed over to the returning officer of Chepauk- Thiruvallikeni constituency.

Another team, led by the inspector attached to the Menambakkam police station, seized ₹56.75 lakh from a vehicle, which was transporting the cash without valid documents. A similar cash seizure was made in the Adambakkam and Mylapore police station limits.

Sources said 4 kg of gold was seized by the police on Monday evening. The gold was being transported by a leading jewellery shop, and it was seized for want of documents.

The flying squad team seized 173 g of gold jewellery from a motorist, who was carrying it without any documents on NSC Bose Road.