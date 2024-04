Lok Sabha election is about India's future, to safeguard Constitution: Congress

April 16, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Kohima

This Lok Sabha election is about the future of India and to safeguard the constitutional values that have been in existence in the country, senior Congress leader Girish Chodankar said on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Asserting that the Lok Sabha elections will decide the future faith of the country, Mr. Chodankar said "the mood of the country is changing and people are no longer believing the 'ache din' and fake promises and guarantees of Narendra Modi."

"This election is about the future of India and to safeguard our constitution, our values that we believe in and also safeguard the purity that had been existent in India and safeguard the country in general," Mr. Chodankar, AICC in-charge of Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura told a press conference here.

He expressed confidence that the people of Nagaland will vote for the opposition INDIA alliance.

Mr. Chodankar expressed confidence that the opposition INDIA bloc would form its government at the Centre while Nagaland would send its representative by electing the Congress nominee S Supongmeren Jamir.

He also announced that Jamir, who is also the president of the State Congress would be given a cabinet berth in the INDIA alliance government.

The Congress leader claimed that the response so far from various sections of the society including those working with the present NDPP-BJP alliance government is that they are "unhappy with its national alliance party attacking the democratic and minority institutions across the country.

Mr. Chodankar informed that the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address an election rally in support of the party candidate at Dimapur on Tuesday.

He expressed confidence that the people of Nagaland and North East will send a strong signal that minorities and secular voters are not going to tolerate such behaviour but vote for a secular party.

