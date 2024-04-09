ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachal Assembly polls | BJP expels several zilla parishad leaders for 'anti-party' activities

April 09, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Itanagar

The action comes after their reported campaigning against the official candidates of the BJP for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections on April 19.

PTI

Representational image.

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has expelled three Zilla Parishad Chairpersons (ZPCs) and four Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) for a period of six years for their involvement in “anti-party activities”.

The party leaders were expelled on April 7, a BJP release said.

BJP state in-charge cum chairman of the party’s disciplinary action committee, Tarh Tarak, said they were found to be indulging in anti-party activities and-

“These members were issued show-cause notices, but many of them failed to file any explanation, while some submitted unjustified and unsatisfactory explanation,” he said in the release.

