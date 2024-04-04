ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP govt. used IPS officers to meet its political goals, alleges Devineni Uma

April 04, 2024 08:20 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

What matters to Jagan Mohan Reddy is his party’s victory in the elections, says the former Minister

V Raghavendra
TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao | Photo Credit: File photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said the transfer of nine IPS officers by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for “dereliction of duty” is proof of the blatant manner in which the Jagan Mohan Reddy government used these officers to meet the political goals of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

“One of these officers was responsible for the chaos that prevailed at the public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Chilakaluripet on March 17 and another officer obstructed the CBI probe into the murder of former Kadapa MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy,” said the former Minister while addressing the media on April 3 (Wednesday).

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that the Chief Minister was not bothered about the fate of these IPS officers. “What matters to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is his party’s victory in the elections. It is unfortunate that the IPS officers danced to the tunes of the ruling party, which is trying to win the elections through all possible means,” he said.  

Referring to the distribution of pensions, the TDP leader said 56 lakh beneficiaries struggled to get their pensions at the ward and village secretariats, for which the YSRCP “wrongly blamed the TDP and its allies”.

“The government could have deployed the staff of the secretariats to distribute pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. But, it did not do it, citing excuses. The fact is that the government coffers have dried up,” Mr. Umamaheswara Rao added.

