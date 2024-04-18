Two nominations filed for Vijayawada Parliamentary seat

April 18, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated April 19, 2024 08:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Thirteen candidates filed their nominations for the seven Assembly seats and one Parliamentary seat in NTR district on Thursday, Day One of the nomination filing for the forthcoming elections.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, the Returning Officer of Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency, received two nominations on the first day—one from G. Lalitha of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) and the other from Arjun Cheveti, who is contesting as an independent candidate.

Among those who filed their nominations for the Assembly seats were YSRCP candidate Nallagatla Swami Dasu (Tiruvuru), NDA candidate Satyanarayana Chodary Yelamanchili (Vijayawada West) and NDA’s Sreedevi Sreeram (Jaggaiahpeta). Five of the 13 nominations were for the Jaggaiahpeta Assembly seat.

In Krishna, District Collector and District Election Officer D.K. Balaji said five nominations were filed on the first day, three of which were for Gannavaram Assembly seat and one each for Machilipatnam and Palmeru (SC) Assembly seats.

