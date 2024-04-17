Transfer CS and DGP, NDA parties urge poll panel

April 17, 2024 08:44 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A delegation of the Telugu Desam Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena Party has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to transfer and immediately relieve Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police (DGP) K. Rajendranath Reddy and a few other officials immediately.

A representation signed by TDP leader Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar was submitted to the ECI in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Later speaking to reporters, BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, JSP leader Nadendla Manohar and Mr. Ravindra Kumar alleged the Chief Secretary, DGP, DGP (Intelligence) P.S.R. Anjaneyulu along with other senior bureaucrats were following the dictates of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The ECI was requested to issue orders for appointment of one Police Observer for every parliamentary constituency, instead of one Police Observer for two constituencies,

Also, they wanted the election commission to order complete and comprehensive videography in all polling booths all over the State, post adequate women staff in the polling booths for verification of identity of voters covering their faces as per local practices, and order identification and seizure of illegal and unauthorised liquor dumps and illegal money stashed in the State for preventing their misuse during the elections.

Mr. Ravindra Kumar alleged that Dr. Jawahar Reddy had been rigidly following the dictates of Mr Jagan, particularly in appointing District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and the Returning Officers, Mr Ravi said in the letter. Also, the Chief Secretary had been aggressively helpful in the enrolment of bogus voters while deleting the genuine voters from the list during the special summary revision of the electoral rolls, Mr. Kanakamedala alleged. This was merely to help the ruling dispensation to serve its political interests during the crucial election time, he said.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy had been appointed as the inc-harge DGP in February 2022 overlooking the seniority of 13 IPS officers who were holding the position of the DGP, Mr. Ravindra Kumar said. As a quid pro quo, Mr Rajendranath Reddy, who hailed from Kadapa, the native district of the Chief Minister, had been exhibiting his utmost loyalty to Mr. Jagan and the ruling party for the past two years, he alleged.

