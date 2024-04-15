ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan will be local resident of Pithapuram, says JSP general secretary

April 15, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 08:33 am IST - PITHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

JSP general secretary K. Nagababu welcoming a fisherman into the party at a meeting in Pithapuram of Kakinada district on Monday.

PITHAPURAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary K. Nagababu has announced that JSP supremo K. Pawan Kalyan would be a resident of Pithapuram in the future. Speaking to the media, here on Monday, Mr. Nagababu said, “the construction activity of Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s residential building has commenced in Pithapuram. He will continue to reside in Pithapuram, except on official and political tours.” 

“The JSP has already committed to develop the Pithapuram town as a pilgrimage centre. It is the turn of the voters to elect Mr. Pawan Kalyan,” said Mr. Nagababu.  In a meeting with the fisherfolk, Mr. Nagababu said that the JSP-BJP-TDP alliance will emphasise on sanctioning residential hostels along the coastline for the fisherfolk.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US