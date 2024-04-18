ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan gives away ‘B’ forms to 22 candidates, including himself

April 18, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and other candidates showing their ‘B’ forms at the JSP office near Mangalagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday handed over the ‘B’ forms to 22 candidates (20 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha) contesting in the general elections, at the JSP office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district. Mr. Kalyan was himself one of those candidates. 

On the occasion, he said these elections were crucial for Andhra Pradesh and reiterated that the NDA alliance was formed to end the oppressive and corrupt rule of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The basic goal of the alliance was to consolidate the anti-YSRCP votes, he said, adding that the partners would be accountable to the electorate. Later, Mr. Kalyan administered a pledge to that effect.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US