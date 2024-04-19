Naidu calling the shots in JSP and BJP, says Jagan 

April 19, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:15 am IST - KAKINADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that all the recipients of B-Form with “lotus, cycle, and glass tumbler symbols are a part of Babu’s (N. Chandrababu Naidu) uniform by default.”

Addressing the ‘Memantha Siddham’ campaign here on Friday, Mr. Jagan said, “TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s men are there in both JSP and BJP. It is Mr. Naidu who decided the number of seats to be contested by both JSP and BJP.”

On the role of BJP in the alliance, Mr. Jagan said, “BJP State president D. Purandeswari is a covert of Mr. Naidu.”

“It was Mr. Naidu who had sent Ms. Purandeswari to the Congress and the BJP. Mr. Naidu’s command was obliged by Ms. Purandeswari in deciding her party’s contestants,” he alleged. Ms. Purandeswari was on the side of Mr. Naidu in the “political plot against TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao,” he added.

Referring to the JSP chief, he said, “Mr. Pawan Kalyan resorts to verbal attack on me whenever Mr. Naidu commands. He is a ‘Yes Man’ to Mr. Naidu. He said ‘Ji Huzoor‘ (Yes Sir) when Mr. Naidu directed him to contest only in 20 seats instead of 80 in the general elections.”

Commenting on Mr. Pawan’s political and personal life, Mr. Jagan said, “The JSP chief has been eyeing Bhimavaram, Gajuwaka, Palacole and Pithapuram Assembly constituencies since the 2019 elections. However, he has no affection for the four constituencies and his four wives as well.”

Introducing Vanga Geetha as the YSRCP candidate for Pithapuram Assembly seat, who would be taking on Mr. Pawan Kalyan, he asked the voters whether they would vote for a cinema hero or a local hero.

Appealing to the supporters of the alliance partners, Mr. Jagan said, “You may have been associated with TDP or JSP based on your caste or party affiliation. You may not have voted for me in 2019. However, think if I have done any good to you and your family. Your party may spread lies. But your bank balance tells you the facts about my service.”

Referring to Mr. Naidu as ‘Chandramukhi’ (a character in Rajinikanth-starrer movie by that name), Mr. Jagan said, “Voting Mr. Naidu to power in 2024 is akin to waking up ‘Chandramukhi’ in him. Mr. Naidu’s regime has no milestone to claim. The foundations laid in the sectors of education and welfare are milestones of the YSRCP.”

Reacting to the ongoing protest against the impact on the oil and natural gas exploration activities off Kakinada coast, Mr. Jagan assured that the ONGC would soon come out with a comprehensive study on the impact on fisherfolk due to its operations and scale of aid to be offered to compensate for the loss.

