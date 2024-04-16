More suspects taken into custody in A.P. CM stone-pelting case

April 16, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 09:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The NTR Commissionerate Police on April 16 (Tuesday) took more suspects into custody for questioning in connection with the stone pelting at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Memantha Siddham bus yatra in Vijayawada on April 13.

The Ajitsingh Nagar police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) have questioned around 100 people so far as part of the investigation.

The CLUES team and the SIT officials visited the school at Dhabakotlu Centre where the miscreant hurled a stone at the Chief Minister.

The residents of Vaddera Colony staged a protest on Tuesday when the police picked up some youths from the locality on Tuesday. The police mobilised forces as a precautionary measure.

“We have definite clues. The case will be solved soon,” Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata told The Hindu.

