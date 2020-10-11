Mines Dept. serves notice on JC’s family members

ANANTAPUR

11 October 2020 06:03 IST

The Mines and Geology Department has served a show-cause notice on former Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy’s family members, who hold the lease for Limestone quarries. The Department officials, after a thorough scrutiny of the quarries on Friday, served notices on Saturday.

The former MP, however, cried foul and said: “During the running of the quarry, which was lying idle for past several months due to COVID-19, the department officials found some faults, which we will correct, but I am being victimised, because I am TDP leader. Similar lapses by all leaseholders of other quarries adjacent to ours have not been served notices.”

Meanwhile, Tadipatri CI Tejo Murthy lodged a complaint in the police station on Saturday against Mr. Reddy for talking in a harsh and threatening manner to the police personnel while on duty on Friday, when he visited the Mines and Geology Office in the town.

