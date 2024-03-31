ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena picks Vamsi Krishna Yadav as candidate for Vizag South Assembly constituency

March 31, 2024 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan and Vamsi Krishna Yadav. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan announced Chennuboina Srinivasa Rao (Vamsi Krishna Yadav) as the candidate for Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency on Sunday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Srinivasa Rao was YSR Congress Party MLC (local authorities constituency) from Visakhapatnam. He joined JSP in late December 2023, after which he was disqualified (as MLC) for indulging in anti-party activities. 

Mr. Kalyan and Mr. Srinivasa Rao had a long association since 2009 when the latter was an upcoming leader in Yuva Rajyam, the youth wing of the erstwhile Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) that was founded by the JSP chief’s elder brother and actor K. Chiranjeevi. 

At the time of joining JSP, Mr. Srinivasa Rao had said that it was like a homecoming for him, having moved closely with Mr. Chiranjeevi and Mr. Kalyan initially as their fan and then as an activist of Yuva Rajyam and PRP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US