Jagan suffers minor injury caused by a stone thrown at him 

April 13, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Chief Minister resumed his election campaign after being given first-aid in his bus. 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who suffered injury on his forehead on Saturday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sustained a minor injury above his left eyebrow when a miscreant pelted a stone at him during his Memantha Siddham bus yatraat Singh Nagar here on Saturday evening.

Mr. Jagan was greeting the people at a brief stopover, when a stone hit him causing an injury, which the doctors attended to immediately.

Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivas was also hit by a stone. The Chief Minister resumed his campaign after being given first-aid in his bus. 

A senior police officer told The Hindu that Mr. Jagan was hit by a stone hurled at him from behind a place of worship.

The available CCTV footage was being examined to identify the culprit. The Ajitsingh Nagar police are investigating and have sounded an alert in the area. 

