Jagan accuses Naidu of making ‘unheard of and unbelievable’ promises

May 04, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated May 05, 2024 07:53 am IST - CHITTOOR

Creation of 2.3 lakh jobs and disbursal of ₹2.7 lakh crore to beneficiaries under Direct Benefit Transfer are historic achievement of my government, says YSRCP chief

K Umashanker
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that a vote for the Telugu Desam Party would mean “termination of all welfare schemes for the poor and downtrodden.”

Addressing an election meeting at Palamaner, 40 km from here, on Saturday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained that during his 59 months of governance, 2.3 lakh jobs were created, and ₹2.7 lakh crore was transferred to the beneficiaries of the DBT schemes. Terming this as historic, Mr. Jagan said that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was making “unheard of and unbelievable promises” with the intention of coming back to power. People were not ready to believe the gimmicks of Mr. Naidu, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the TDP chief had only been repeating his 2014 manifesto, “a bunch of lies” this time also. By promising to waive crop loans and DWCRA loans, Mr. Naidu had betrayed them Mr. Jagan said, adding his promise of creating a ₹10,000- crore Sub-Plan for the backward classes was an eyewash. 

The Chief Minister reiterated that it was only during his regime that women were empowered. “It is only Jagan who provided 31 lakh house pattas to his elder and younger sisters,” he said.

Ridiculing Mr. Naidu for his promise of building a capital on a par with Singapore, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was shame on the part of Mr. Naidu to boast of creating Hitec City. 

Minister for Forests P. Ramachandra Reddy, YSRCP Chittoor MP candidate N. Reddppa, and senior leaders of the party accompanied the YSRCP chief.

Despite downpour, a large number of people from all over Chittoor district thronged Palamaner.

