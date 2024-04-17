ADVERTISEMENT

ECI instructs the govt. advisers to follow model code

April 17, 2024 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Sign boards being put up at the NTR district Collectorate for the convenience of the candidates ahead of the nomination, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that the Model Code of Conduct will be applicable to the Government appointed Advisers in all capacities, in a press release here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the 40 advisers in the State government, who were appointed by the government and drawing salaries from the public exchequer and enjoying the Cabinet Minister status, should follow the MCC rules, the ECI said.

Many complaints were lodged with the ECI on the conduct of the advisers in the recent past, wherein, the advisers were allegedly misusing their power and indulging in political criticism against the opposition parties instead of working for the purpose of which they were appointed.  

If anybody violates the orders of the Commission, then the ECI would initiate serious action on the responsible persons, the press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US