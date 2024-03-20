DSC, teacher exams only after ECI clearance, says A.P. Chief Electoral Officer

March 20, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated March 21, 2024 12:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

The DSC and teacher examinations can be conducted only after obtaining the permission of the Election Commission of India (ECI), and till then, it is not possible, asserts Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Responding to the appeals made by the aspirants for the conduct of the examinations as per the schedule, Mr. Meena told the media here on Wednesday that the issue would be sent to the ECI for its scrutiny.

“The requests and complaints from various sections of people, including the applicants, are now being discussed at the State level. The issue will be sent to the ECI. The exams can be conducted only after getting permission from the ECI,” he made it clear.

Mr. Meena further said that all government advisers were being considered as political executives, and that they were free to participate in election campaigns like any other politician.

