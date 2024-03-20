ADVERTISEMENT

DSC, teacher exams only after ECI clearance, says A.P. Chief Electoral Officer

March 20, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated March 21, 2024 12:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

Responding to the appeals made by the aspirants for the conduct of the examinations as per the schedule, Mr. Meena told the media that the issue would be sent to the ECI for its scrutiny.

Sambasiva Rao M.

The DSC and teacher examinations can be conducted only after obtaining the permission of the Election Commission of India (ECI), and till then, it is not possible, asserts Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Responding to the appeals made by the aspirants for the conduct of the examinations as per the schedule, Mr. Meena told the media here on Wednesday that the issue would be sent to the ECI for its scrutiny.

“The requests and complaints from various sections of people, including the applicants, are now being discussed at the State level. The issue will be sent to the ECI. The exams can be conducted only after getting permission from the ECI,” he made it clear.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Meena further said that all government advisers were being considered as political executives, and that they were free to participate in election campaigns like any other politician.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US