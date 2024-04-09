Development of Amaravati will be completed in five years, says BJP poll in-charge for A.P.

April 09, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Siddharth Nath Singh, Andhra Pradesh BJP co-in-charge for general elections, has said that the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance, if voted to power, would complete the development of Amaravati in five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the Ugadi celebrations organised at the BJP State office, here, on April 9 (Tuesday), he wished the Telugu people a prosperous new year.

“Having failed on all fronts, more conspicuously in developing Amaravati, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has no right to seek the public mandate for the second time,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had extended all possible support to Andhra Pradesh, but the YSRCP government failed to make the most of it.

Besides, he assured the people that the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) would be “given up” and that the Central government’s support for the Polavaram project would continue. The project would also be completed in the next five years, he added.

BJP State media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam, chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar and spokesperson G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.