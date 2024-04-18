Bhuvaneswari to file nomination on Chandrababu Naidu’s behalf on April 19

April 18, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated April 19, 2024 08:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife, Bhuvaneswari, will file the nomination on his behalf for the Kuppam Assembly constituency for the upcoming election at Kuppam on Friday, April 19. She will visit the local temple at Kuppam and offer prayers there before reaching the election returning officer’s (RO) office and submitting the papers at 12.33 p.m. The TDP is planning a huge rally for the nomination

In the 2019 election, Ms. Bhuvaneswari was expected to file her husband’s nomination papers, but she opted to attend her son Nara Lokesh’s nomination at Mangalagiri instead. Subsequently, TDP local leaders filed the nomination on behalf of their party chief and former Chief Minister after offering prayers at the temple of the local deity Gangamamba. It is a usual practice for party workers or leaders to file nomination papers on Mr. Naidu’s behalf during every election.

Mr. Naidu will contest this constituency for the eighth time in a row. He vacated his home constituency of Chandragiri after his defeat in 1983 and contested from Kuppam for the first time in 1989. He has been elected to the State Assembly seven times so far.

