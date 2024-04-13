Why research should be a part of high-school curriculum

April 13, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

How do birds find their way back to their nests? Can traffic patterns be mapped using mathematical equations? Why do some clouds appear black? Humans have always been driven by curiosity. The stalwarts in any field of study have always been the ones who marvel at phenomena — natural and manmade — asking questions and relentlessly searching for answers. This allowed us to learn and evolve intellectually. So how can we develop school curricula to support this insatiable spirit of inquisitiveness? This is where the role of research comes in.

What is research?

Research is, by definition, a “creative and systematic investigation” aimed at deriving new conclusions and establishing truth. The process is a deeply transformative journey that involves keen observation of the world around and identifying gaps in existing knowledge. Thus, by including a module or unit on scholarly academic research at the high-school level, teachers can introduce students to entirely new ways of structured thinking, ways to challenge prevailing norms and actually pursue answers to questions in a rigorous and systematic way, while also developing crucial life skills.

Students must begin by identifying a research question, followed by gathering evidence and logical thinking, to arrive at conclusions. The evidence can be based on previous studies, observed phenomena or collection of quantitative and qualitative data that is studied by statistical analysis. Based on this analysis, they derive insights and conclusions that advance their understanding of their question.

Students can research any topic from any field: from the impact of languages on our psychology to how atoms can be used to do computation. Regardless of the topic, students will be compelled to go deeper than their school coursework, and propel themselves on an academic investigation driven by their own curiosity. This curiosity and question-driven approach helps them build important personal skills like problem solving, critical thinking, academic writing, and time management. Not only do they develop critical thinking skills but by reading and understanding articles and studies by experts, they also get to dip their toes into an unknown world.

Gaining an edge

With higher education becoming more competitive each passing year, colleges seek students who demonstrate a love of learning, the ideals of free inquiry, and the commitment to follow through on a serious, long-term academic endeavour. By conducting research at a young age, students gain a strategic advantage relative to their peers. They display a depth of technical competence in their field as well as the capacity for interdisciplinary innovation with the use of scientific tools. Universities seek students who show distinctive academic preparedness; thus, a programme that instills these values among high schoolers will be beneficial and external validation through published research papers in high-school research journals and presentations at conferences will help them stand out.

By implementing policies that mandates skill and value-based programmes fuelled by research in all academic curricula, we can ensure a generation of leaders driven by scientific inquiry.

The writer is Senior Director, Athena Education (Athena Knowledge Center).

