Why customised degrees are better for your career

June 04, 2022 13:45 IST

Customising your degree can open up new roads in your career path

Many students entering university have two long-term goals: earn a degree and get into a career related to their major. While that is perfectly fine, most careers rarely require a specific degree. True, a doctor must have medical school training and an engineer needs an engineering degree but, otherwise, most degrees can lead to multiple career paths. That is exactly why it is important to choose a university that offers customisable degrees, plus opportunities to build skills that can be transferred from one industry to another. For example, a Health Sciences degree can lead to a career as a dentist, epidemiologist or public policy analyst.

There are select few universities that allow students to design their degree to suit their interests. For example, it is possible to choose a Financial Mathematics degree, and add a statistics or leadership minor. Or a sustainability option and spark ideas about how to tackle rising ocean levels and climate change through business and green investing. Programmes such as Business Technology Management, Law and Science, Forensic Psychology and International Education Studies draw from many different disciplines and can each lead to dozens of unique jobs. This flexibility also means that changing direction mid-degree is possible.

Keep it flexible

Most students start with a clear picture about the professional field they plan to go into. But mid-way through the course, many change their path. And that’s a good thing. Often, students are simply unaware of how many professions they may be suited for. Most students can list about five careers they would be interested in but, in reality, there are hundreds they would be good at.

Being able to customise a degree also means everyone in the family can feel comfortable with the student’s academic choices. Want to combine a passion for biology and the practical skills of business management? That option is open to you with universities giving considerations and flexibility based on students’ academic goals.

There’s another way to customise your education even further: experiential learning options like student-led clubs, volunteering, and trying out other extracurricular activities. Students join in to meet new friends and explore common interests but get those important transferable skills, too — an edge after graduation in competitive fields.

Even if an employer thinks they want to hire someone who has a business degree, a student without that degree can still be a strong candidate if they can demonstrate skills and experience gained in other ways.

So, what is the best way to customise a degree and work toward your dream career? Before deciding on one career, take a step back and get to know yourself better by taking a career assessment test with a career consultant. It’s about learning more about who you are, what makes you tick and what you’re passionate about. If you don’t know yet, that’s okay, too. You’ll find out along the way.

The writer is Vice President - Global Strategy at Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada.