Powering global trade and supply chains

25 September 2021 14:50 IST

The shipping and logistics industry offers ample career opportunities

An industry that fuels a truly global economy by connecting markets, businesses and people, Shipping and Logistics facilitates our ability to purchase products from the local supermarket that have been sourced globally. Liner shipping transports goods worth approximately $ 4 trillion annually, facilitated by a network of over 200 ports. To put things in perspective, one large container ship on a single voyage will carry over 15,000 containers. It would require hundreds of freight aircraft, many miles of rail cars, and fleets of trucks to carry the goods that can fit on one large container ship. So, what does shipping and logistics entail?

It primarily entails moving of cargo from the manufacturer to the consumer, and comprises segments such as inland haulage (trucking and rail), ocean, air, forwarding, customs, warehousing and supply chain management. The industry needs professionals with various competencies such as Finance, Marketing, Marine Management, Operations, Supply Chain, Logistics, HR, Legal to manage onshore operations. It also offers opportunities onboard ships for seafarers, engineers, medical practitioners, cooks, and so on.

“With the influx of digitisation, integrated logistics is the buzzword. Anyone involved in this industry must unlearn and learn each day. Platforms like Cargowise take logistics solutions into the customers place and fingertips. Anyone wanting a real exposure to ‘business and customers’ with a willingness to learn should opt for Logistics/Shipping as a career,” says Rajkumar M. from Agility Logistics.

Diversity and inclusion

No longer is shipping and logistics a male-dominated industry. Many organisations now consider diversity and inclusion (D and I) a top priority while hiring. “Diversity is about strength through difference. We aim to have a diverse and inclusive workforce to achieve the best in the workplace, where all are treated fairly, provided work-life balance, and an opportunity to excel,” says Raghu Shanker, D and I lead at Maersk, Chennai.

Shipping is here to stay, until 3D printing fundamentally disrupts the need to move cargo from one place to another. Until then, technologies such as Blockchain, IOT, Big data, Cloud, and more will give customers the seamless experience they already enjoy as consumers — ease of access, price transparency and near real-time integrated service. “Blockchain for example, will secure data distribution and validation between parties resulting in instantaneous financing, invoicing, payments, document transfers, and so on, which currently takes a few days to complete. Digital platforms on the other hand, will not only enable virtual product offerings but also provide customers with insights along the supply chain to enable businesses to optimise just-in-time delivery,”says Shahzad Jokhi, a corporate leader from the industry.

Identifying your interests and pursuing a skill-based diploma/degree will surely fetch ample opportunities in the industry. There is a good chance that plenty of new opportunities (tech-based) will develop in the industry in the coming years.