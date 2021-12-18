Webinar on art-integrated learning held

CHENNAI

‘Helping children learn academic concepts creatively is important’

A webinar on art-integrated learning, hosted by FeviCreate Idea Labs and The Hindu Education Plus, highlighted the importance of bringing in art and creativity effectively into the Indian education system, and its impact on learning.

“There’s something about the arts that makes us learn and remember better. For instance, we tend to remember the songs we learnt in preschool, rather than physics concepts from Class 9,” said Arundhati Ghosh, executive director, India Foundation for the Arts, making a case for integrating art and education.

Gautam Suri, president, Consumer Products, Pidilite Industries Ltd., emphasised how learning should be permanently fun for children. “Bringing in creativity, crafting it in accessible ways, and helping kids learn academic concepts creatively is important,” he said.

He further attributed the difficulty of integrating art into the Indian education system to society being fundamentally marks-based. “That is possibly why art-based learning will take time to evolve. It has to have concerted efforts from the government, education institutions, employers to come together and form an ecosystem,” he added.

Rajesh Mahajan, principal, Jan Gan Man English Secondary School, Dombivili, pointed out that some of the greatest discoveries in science involved art. “It requires imagination and creativity — often, the subject is learnt through pictures and models.”

The session was moderated by Soma Basu, deputy editor, The Hindu. The webinar can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sw6GdoPyC4A