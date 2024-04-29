UGC-NET postponed to June 18 to avoid clash with UPSC preliminaries

April 29, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Eligibility Test (NET) has been rescheduled to avoid a clash with the UPSC preliminary exam and will now be conducted on June 18, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on April 29.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 16.

"The National Testing Agency and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday) because of feedback received from candidates about the exam clashing with UPSC prelims. NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day," Mr. Kumar said.

UGC-NET is an exam to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the "award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as assistant professor", "appointment as assistant professor and admission to PhD" and "admission to PhD only" in Indian universities and colleges.

