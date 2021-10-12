A balancing act

12 October 2021 19:02 IST

Tips for students to manoeuvre between the board exams and their foreign college applications

Study abroad undergraduate aspirants have always found it difficult to balance between the dual pressure of taking board exams and applying to foreign universities. If the procedure was thought to be an ordeal in the pre-pandemic era, COVID-19 has only made it even more cumbersome. Here are some tips for students juggling the dual pressure of writing board exams and filling in foreign universities applications.

Plan ahead: Students planning to study abroad after Class 12 should be aware of the prerequisites well in advance to ensure admission key to their dream university. To start with, research the eligibility requirements, tests to be taken, scholarships available, and fees, as these are important elements of the planning process.

Adhere to timelines: This is indeed a tightrope walk. Students intending to study abroad should start applying in October-November, a year before they wish to take admission. This means that those planning to study abroad in 2022 need to start applying in October-November 2021. Initial research about the university and filtering can help, as it will help one understand which university to apply to and start the application process in time.

Prepare for entrance exams and proficiency tests: Students not only need good scores in board exams, but also in the entrance exams and proficiency tests. For undergraduate studies abroad, one has to appear for the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), which can be taken after the Class 10 board exams. Similarly, students should appear for English proficiency tests like IELTS and TOEFL after they have passed out of high school or equivalent. Those in Class 12 should take these exams well before their board examinations. If these are finished by November, it will allow one ample time to work on essays, get recommendations, and applications.

Get done with the essays and LORs: A Herculean task in the process of applying to foreign universities is writing the essays and getting Letters of Recommendation, or LORs. This year, this component will be tricker for CBSE students who have to face the bifurcated two-exam policy and students will need to be proactive about putting a schedule in place.

The writer is Founder and CEO – iSchoolConnect