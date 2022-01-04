Reimagine education

04 January 2022 10:39 IST

Three ways in which technology is enabling educators to lead classroom change

In 1975, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched a home-grown experiment that was a harbinger of how technology would enable educators in the future. Under the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment, instructional TV shows were beamed to 2,400 villages in India to train 50,000 primary school science teachers. Over four decades later, technology advancements and adoption of online learning accelerated through the pandemic have dramatically changed the learning and teaching experience.

However, empowering teachers with the knowledge and skills to improve student outcomes still remains as much a priority as it was 50 years ago. With new digital tools at their disposal, here are three ways technology can equip teachers to lead change in Indian classrooms.

Unlocking opportunities in a hybrid classroom

As Indian institutions rethink how to make students employable and career-ready, they are experimenting with hybrid models to integrate job-relevant online courses and supplementary content. With hybrid classrooms come other benefits too. The faculty gains access to a range of online teaching aids from private authoring capabilities to rich grading features and ready-made question banks. Colleges can potentially tailor learning paths for every student, based on an understanding of his/her learning needs and strengths. Online learning can also build in flexibility, allowing students to vary the duration and pace of learning.

As more students take exams online, institutions are reporting new challenges in exam misconduct. Emerging technology-enabled solutions like online proctoring are making it easier for educators to combat problems like plagiarism and monitor exams more.

Teachers can also build on their understanding of the medium for entirely new experiences. With ‘Flipped classrooms,’ for instance, lectures can be viewed at home, with the classroom becoming a space for dynamic learning and interactivity, where students are guided to apply concepts.

Sparking creativity, innovation and interactivity

Presentations, podcasts, polls, virtual tours ... technology aids offer a versatile toolkit for teachers to engage students and address different learning challenges. With immersive technologies coming into the mainstream, faculty can use it to help students master complex subject areas. At Imperial College London, holograms are transforming medical education and training, enabling a safe and realistic environment to teach students highly technical skills. Trainees practice simulations in mixed reality with a combination of ‘real’ and ‘virtual’ elements.

Empowering teachers

Online platforms can help teachers stay abreast of new trends and resources they need to teach in a post-pandemic world, where technology is an integral part of the classroom experience. The Ministry of Education’s DIKSHA portal is an inclusive step in this direction with resources for teachers in Indian languages and courses to continuously build professional capabilities as envisaged by the New Education Policy.

The online medium also offers opportunities for educators globally to keep track of advancements in the field. When online learning instructor Barbara Oakley released a course on Uncommon Sense Teaching, it drew learners from over 130 countries within months of its launch in July 2021, the majority being in education.

With schools and colleges predominantly online, teaching effectively online has become a priority for institutions, encouraging the unstinting sharing of ideas and best practices within the global teaching community. Johns Hopkins University facilitated a discussion globally on how to create inclusive classrooms with its ‘Inclusive Online Teaching Teach-Out.

In a pandemic-induced challenging learning environment, teachers play a crucial role in steering the success and well-being of their students. With technology doing the heavy-lifting, teachers have additional support and resources to deliver a more equitable education, where no student is left behind and learners can maximize their potential, against all odds.

The writer is the Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera