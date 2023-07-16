The role of AI and blended learning in shaping the future of education

July 16, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST

As we stand at the dawn of a new era in education, it is time to reevaluate the effectiveness of the current smart classroom technology. The traditional smart classroom, once hailed as a harbinger of progress, now appears outdated in the face of rapid technological advancements.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the traditional education system, forcing educators and students to adapt to online learning. While many initially believed this shift to be a temporary solution, it has become increasingly clear that it is a viable, long-term approach to education. With students and educators becoming more comfortable with online learning platforms, the concept of blended learning, which combines traditional classroom experiences with online learning, is becoming more relevant than ever.

Blended learning offers several advantages over traditional classroom learning, including flexibility, increased student engagement, and personalised learning. However, to fully realise its potential, classrooms must be equipped with the right technology and tools. Most existing smart classrooms are ill-equipped to support blended learning or harness the full potential of AI technologies.

Falling short

One of the critical limitations is the reliance on pre-programmed content and lack of personalisation. This one-size-fits-all approach often fails to address the diverse needs of individual students and can leave many students struggling to keep up, while others may find the content too easy, resulting in boredom and disengagement. AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT, while impressive in their ability to understand and generate human-like text, are not specifically designed for educational purposes and fall short when it comes to offering tailored learning experiences.

To overcome these limitations, we need a new generation of AI-driven learning platforms, purpose-built to cater to the unique needs of students. These should be capable of offering personalised guidance, adapting to each student’s learning style, pace, and background. By seamlessly integrating the classroom with the after-classroom space, they can deliver a connected learning experience that is consistent, engaging, and effective.

Bridging the gap

With AI also exponentially increasing the efficiency of teachers and teaching methodologies, these platforms aim to provide educational opportunities for students of all ages and backgrounds. They can also provide teachers with access to world-class content and resources. By automating routine tasks such as grading, data analysis, and feedback provision, AI frees up teachers’ time, allowing them to focus on more high-level tasks such as mentorship, guidance, and support.

Moreover, AI-driven platforms can seamlessly integrate with blended learning approaches. They can bridge the gap between online and in-person learning, offering students the best of both worlds. Students can access course materials, collaborate with peers, and receive personalised feedback from their teachers, irrespective of their physical location. This combination can make education more accessible, engaging, and effective in the post-pandemic world.

The future of education lies in embracing and developing these new technologies. The time has come to reimagine education, and the revolution starts now.

The author is Founder, Cybernetyx.

