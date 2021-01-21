A quick route to success

Freepik

21 January 2021 13:27 IST

Short-term courses can give one a competitive edge and also help develop oneself personally

No matter what stage of education/working, one must keep learning. Depending on the field, there are many skills, tools, techniques, languages that help one gain an upper hand. This is where short-term courses help. But the key is in identifying which one will place offer value rather than being just a badge or certification.

Benefits of short-term courses:

Light on the pocket: They are cheaper than full-time courses and many offer top-quality training, which helps one stay on top of the game.

Advertising

Advertising

Double up: Whether you are student or a working professional, short-term courses are ideal to expand your knowledge at a pace you are comfortable with. These courses offer flexibility without disrupting your work/study-life balance.

Long-term benefits: Short-term courses can give one a competitive edge and also help develop oneself personally. These are especially useful when a working professional is stuck and doesn’t know what his/her next career move is.

Selecting a course

There are different types of short-term courses and several institutes and colleges also offer part-time courses that can range from three months to a year. Another alternative is to take up online courses that you can finish at your own pace. Many ed-tech platforms offer comprehensive courses that help develop necessary skills and make one industry ready. Lastly, there is the option of distance learning. Opt for a college that puts your educational needs first and do courses that are accredited with top universities.

In demand

Critical thinking: Whether you are a student, working professional, business owner, critical thinking plays a huge role in your growth. Everyone has the technical knowledge to do a job but what sets one apart is their ability to think critically, connecting the right dots to provide a rational and effective solution.

Pay Per Click Campaigns (PPC): This course comes under the umbrella of digital marketing. PPC professionals are highly sought after and primary responsibilities include driving sales and traffic from search engines via paid advertising through Google Adwords, Bing and Facebook for Business.

Programming Languages: Be it at work or home, software and applications play an important part in our lives. The demand for software engineers is increasing in India’s digital economy.

Statistics & analytics: This stream combines business acumen, mathematics, machine learning and algorithms. Learners are required to know how to work with unstructured data and have mathematical expertise. Along with that, a thorough grasp of the industry/domain and an inclination towards building business acumen in those fields are recommended.

Understanding your skill gaps and trying to marry that with courses available in the market is essential. Also, keep in mind that short courses will give you a few skill sets and mastery over them.

The writer is Co-founder & COO, Board Infinity