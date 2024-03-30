I completed B.Sc. Biotechnology in 2020. For two years, I worked with my brother and have been preparing for government exams for the past year. I don’t have a job or financial security. I plan to do a course in medical coding alongside exam preparation. What more can I do? Mohan

Dear Mohan,

Network to connect with professionals in your field through networking events, LinkedIn, and other platforms to gain insights, mentorship, and potential job opportunities. Explore online freelancing platforms such as Upwork or Freelancer for part-time opportunities for additional income and work experience. Build your resume, and identify other skills that are in demand in your field. Upskilling can make you more competitive in the job market and online platforms offer a variety of courses in areas like data analysis, digital marketing, and project management. Develop a professional online presence through LinkedIn to showcase yourself and attract potential employers or collaborators. Stay persistent and remain open to new opportunities. Seek guidance from career advisors who can provide personalised plans for better benefits. Work on a budget and plan your finances to manage your expenses effectively. Prioritise your health and well-being.

I have two years of work experience in a public sector bank but want to go in for higher studies abroad or in India. Should I opt for an online MBA or a two-year PGDM or an Executive MBA after working for some more time? Jatin

Dear Jatin,

The MBA course you want to do depends on factors such as career goals, current work experience, availability of time, finances and personal circumstances. An Online MBA offers flexibility, (hopefully) allowing you to study while you continue to work. This will offer additional qualifications without taking a career break. It is also cost-effective compared to a full-time or an on-campus programme. However, the question is whether it offers the networking opportunities and level of interaction with classmates and professors that a traditional programme does. A two-year PGDM is a full-time, on-campus, comprehensive and immersive learning experience. If you are considering a career change or aiming for significant advance, this will provide the depth of knowledge needed for a successful transition. It will also offer extensive networking opportunities with peers, faculty, and industry professionals. An Executive MBA is designed for those with several years of work experience who learn by contributing to class discussions. You will need to balance work and study hours. These are designed to accommodate working professionals, with classes scheduled on weekends or evenings. They also attract professionals with diverse backgrounds providing valuable networking opportunities. Before deciding work on a cost-benefit analysis for each choice against your career goals, current finances (tuition, living expenses, loss of income during the programme), networking opportunities, current work experience and current family commitments. Speak to people who have done such courses, understand the pros and cons, research and compare programmes to make an informed decision.

I completed Bachelor’s in English Language and Literature but am not interested in teaching. What are my job options? Balagopal

Dear Balagopal,

You could consider becoming a content writer or an editor for companies, marketing agencies, websites, blogs, and social media sites. Or a technical writer and produce documentation, manuals and guides for products and services. As a PR specialist, you will be responsible for the public image of individuals, companies, and organisations through media relations and strategic communication. Other options include being a social media manager, a marketing coordinator, a HR specialist, an editorial assistant/associate, a publications coordinator, a grant writer, a market research analyst, an event coordinator, a media analyst, or freelance author. You will need to work on your resume and cover letter to highlight your specific skills and experiences relevant to the job/s that you apply for.

I am doing B.A. Economics but don’t know what to pursue for higher studies. I’m looking for a job with a good income to financially support my family. I am interested public service. What should be my career path? Sai

Dear Sai,

Research each option thoroughly, consider the qualifications required, and assess how well they align with your skills, interests and long-term goals. Gain practical experience through internships and volunteering opportunities to strengthen your profile. You could take the Civil Services Exam to become an officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), or Indian Foreign Service (IFS). This is a prestigious and challenging career in public service. Alternatively, you could take the State Public Service exams for roles such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and so on. You could also become an economic advisor/analyst in government departments or get into public policy analysis. Or be a research analyst in research institutes, an urban and regional planner or work in the non-profit sector. Consider working with international organisations like the United Nations (UN), World Bank, or International Monetary Fund (IMF), or become an environmental economist, a public finance analyst or a social services manager. A health economist, an educational policy analyst and an international relations specialist are also options.