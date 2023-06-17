Seek guidance

I am a final-year B.Sc. Agriculture student and am interested in working in ISRO. Is this possible with my degree? Amaresh

Dear Amaresh,

Yes, but the opportunities may be rather limited as ISRO primarily focuses on space technology and research. There are few vacancies and hardly any notifications for Scientist (SC) in Agriculture as compared to that for Engineering disciplines. So, it is better to explore opportunities directly related to Agriculture.

After completing my Bachelor’s in Agriculture, I want to pursue a Master’s in Plant Breeding from abroad. Which countries/ institutions are the best? What options do I have after this? Madan Kumar

Dear Madan,

Some top institutions that offer a Master’s in Plant Breeding are Wageningen University and Research, Netherlands; University of California, Davis, the U.S.; Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Sweden; University of Guelph, Canada; and the University of Reading, the U.K. They offer state-of-the-art facilities, have renowned faculty members, and also offer excellent research opportunities. You could explore career opportunities in the agriculture and biotechnology sectors with job roles including Plant Breeder, Plant Geneticist, Research Scientist, Crop Scientist, and Biotech Researcher. Opportunities in research and development in organisations such as seed companies, plant breeding companies, government research institutes, and universities also are available. Pursuing a Ph.D. can open up opportunities for teaching and research positions at universities and research institutes.

I passed B.Tech. ECE in 2018 with 75%. Then I did a year’s internship in an embedded field but learnt nothing. Now, after four years, I want to do my Master’s but have no idea which course to opt for. Everyone says to do something in programming languages but that doesn’t interest me. What specialisation should I choose? Meghana

Dear Meghana,

What do you enjoy and what interests you? Your further education must align with your career goals. You can take up credible courses and online certifications in your chosen field to enhance your current skills and knowledge. You not only need to be job ready but also stand out in the job market. Some options are VLSI Design, Digital Signal Processing, Communication Systems, Embedded Systems, Control Systems. Speak to as many people in the industry and ask them about job roles and challenges to get more information. Do not do something that you are not interested in. Speak to a career guidance counsellor to understand your personality, values, skills, and aptitude and make an informed choice.

I completed M.Com this year from IGNOU. Last year, I cleared the clerk exam of Agriculture University and took up the job because of my financial condition. My dream is to take the NET/JRF and become an Assistant Professor. But how can I prepare while working? Diwank

Dear Diwank,

Preparing for NET/JRF whilst working can be challenging but is possible with a proper plan and time management. First, create a proper plan that fits your schedule, allocate specific hours every day/week for studying, and stick to this. Use your free time effectively, and carry study material to work in case you put in some time during a break. Use online resources available for NET/JRF and start taking mock tests to identify weak areas. Prepare and prioritise your study topics. Seek guidance from experts or join a coaching class. Lastly study regularly and stay motivated.