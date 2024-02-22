CBSE discusses open-book tests for Classes 9 to 12

February 22, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - New Delhi

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) proposed to create open book tests for classes 9 to 12 in English, Science, Mathematics and Biology this year, members of the CBSE governing body debated on the issue.

Open book tests let students access books while taking examinations.

CBSE has said that these tests would undergo a pilot phase in schools to evaluate various aspects such as completion time, suitability for formative and summative assessment and perceptions of stakeholders.

It has proposed the timeline for design, development and review of open book tests by June 2024 and this will be followed by pilot testing of materials in schools in November and December 2024.

CBSE has said that open book tests would focus on higher-order thinking skills, application, analysis, critical and creative thinking and problem-solving.

Training teachers

Members of the governing body in CBSE contemplated on this proposal and raised queries on CBSE’s strategy for training teachers to endorse open-book assessments among students.

One member stressed on the importance of CBSE’s preparedness to confront unprecedented challenges that might arise during this endeavour and sought clarification regarding the type of content CBSE plans to develop for this test.

CBSE said that open book tests would comprise visual aids, diverging from curriculum-linked case-based questions to explore content beyond the syllabi.

However, members of the governing body acknowledged that there were challenges persisting in developing high-quality textual materials, ensuring student understanding and acceptance of this new assessment method.

Members warned that it should not make schools anxious or foster tense environments.

One member even suggested that teachers can first take open book tests to grasp the potential for multiple answers in open book exam questions.

Another member said advanced placement exams of U.S. college entrance had high amount of question clarity and quality, advocating for a similar high standard in open book examination content.

CBSE will also consult with Delhi University to understand the challenges of implementing open book examinations.

