Scholarships: September 17, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

September 17, 2022 14:48 IST

GSK Scholars Programme

It aims to support meritorious and financially constrained students.

Eligibility: First-year MBBS students with at least 65% marks in Class 12. Annual family income from all sources must be below ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh per year

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

b4s.in/edge/GSKP2

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. offers young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations.

Eligibility: For individuals helping others; applicants must be graduates and involved in activities like teaching or providing sports training to a group of underprivileged children. For sportspersons, applicants must be between nine and 20 years; must have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last two-three years. They must be ranked within 500 nationally or within 100 at the state level. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: ₹75,000 per year for up to three years.

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/edge/KSSI2

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Under the CSR Project on Education and Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, the Kotak Education Foundation aims to help meritorious girl students, from underprivileged sections of society to pursue professional graduation courses.

Eligibility: Girls who have secured admission to the first year of graduation programmes in professional courses (such as Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, and others) from institutes of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited). Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12 board examinations. Annual family income must be ₹3,20,000 or less from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹1.5 lakh per year (Renewal will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/KKGS12

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

