Scholarships: May 4, 2024

May 04, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Sydney Scholars India Scholarship Programme

An opportunity offered by the University of Sydney.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens classified as international students under the Higher Education Support Act 2003 and have applied to a UG or PG programme at the University of Sydney but haven’t yet commenced studies..

Rewards: Up to $40,000 annually

Application: Online

Deadline: June 2

www.b4s.in/edge/SSIS4

Aspire Leaders Programme

A fully-funded 14-week online leadership programme offered by the Aspire Institute.

Eligibility: Open to students in the 18-29 age group who are first generation learners and have enrolled in or completed an UG programme in the last three years. Intermediate level of proficiency in English is required. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs,

Rewards: Free access to training modules, live sessions by Harvard faculty, and more.

Application: Online

Deadline: July 3

www.b4s.in/edge/ALPS1

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) Internship Programme

An opportunity offered by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, for student to understand Trade Remedies Investigations and Trade Defence Measures.

Eligibility: Open for PG students or research scholars from recognised universities/institutions.

Rewards: Certificate

Application: Through email or post: to the General Administration Section of DGTR.

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/DGCI1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

